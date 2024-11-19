Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC advance to USL Championship after win Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are Western Conference champions! They will host the USL Championship at Weidner Field Saturday against Rhode Island.

The Switchbacks were in the Western Conference Finals Saturday for the second time in three seasons. This was the first time Switchbacks FC hosted the game.

Switchbacks FC faced the Las Vegas Lights in the conference finals. In the first half, Jairo Henriquez crossed the ball to Ronaldo Damus who hit the post.

The Switchbacks would get on the board in the 38th minute when Aidan Rocha found Juan Tejada on a free kick to put the team in front. Switchbacks FC hung on for the 1-0 win.

Kickoff for the USL Championship is 10 a.m.

