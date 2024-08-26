Colorado Springs Switchbacks fall in close battle against New Mexico United

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC lost a close battle against New Mexico United on Saturday at Weidner Field.

An early goal from New Mexico United proved costly as the Switchbacks were defeated by the final score of 1-0.

The lone goal of the match came in the eighth minute as New Mexico forward Mukwelle Akale beat Switchbacks goalkeeper Christian Herrera to a loose ball and scored.

The Switchbacks made a group of four substitutions early in the second half in an attempt to change their strategy. The following midfielders were brought into the game:



Aidan Rocha

Jairo Henriquez

Yosuke Hanya

New Mexico defender Zico Bailey was kicked out of the match after he received his second yellow card in the 71 minute. It happened after he collided hard with Henriquez. Bailey had received his first yellow card of the match 19 minutes prior.

Bailey being kicked out of the match meant the Switchbacks had a man advantage. Colorado Springs had eight shots in the second half, and held 60.9% possession. However, the Switchbacks were unable to tie the game and time expired.

"Obviously we’re disappointed," said Switchbacks FC Head Coach James Chambers. "I think in the first half we didn’t play as well as we would’ve liked, we weren’t as aggressive as we should’ve been and we gave up a sloppy goal, and that happens."

Herrera made three saves in the match. Henriquez, Hanya and forward Matt Mahoney received yellow cards.

The Switchbacks return to action Wednesday as Memphis 901 FC comes to town. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Weidner Field.

