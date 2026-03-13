St. Mary’s and Banning Lewis boys, Salida girls heading to 3A Final Four

In a thrilling night at the University of Denver, St Mary’s, Banning Lewis, and Salida are all heading to the 3A final four.

No. 3 Yuma 31, No. 6 Colorado Springs Christian 27 (girls)

Both teams struggled to get the lid off the basket in the first quarter, with Yuma only leading 9-4 after a pair of free throws in the final second of the opening frame. The scoring opened up in the second, though. CSCS fell behind 13-4 before Capri Simpson nailed a wing three, Rose Ross scored a transition layup, and Anna Glojek made a short jumper to bring the Lions back within two. Ross scored half of the points for CSCS in the first half as they trailed 19-14.

The Lions closed the gap in the third quarter. Trailing 25-22 in the final five seconds, Ross was fouled on a three-point attempts and knocked in all three free throws to make it an even ball game going into the final quarter.

Just five points were scored in the first 4 minutes of the quarter, all of them belonging to Yuma as they took a 30-25 lead. The Lions got their first points of the quarter at the free throw line as #5 went two for three.

Still trailing by 3 with thirty seconds to play, the Lions forced a turnover but Rose’s three point attempt for the tie was no good.

No. 12 St Mary’s 67, No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian 60

Two underdog teams fighting for a spot in the final four, and the game reflected just how hungry both of these teams have been throughout this post season.

The St Mary’s Pirates came out the gate ready as they jumped on top of the Lions 10-4. After a timeout by Colorado Springs Christian, the Lions found their footing but they still trailed 12-8 at the end of one.

Jeremiah Starr opened the second quarter with a triple to give the Pirates a 15-8 lead, but the Lions quickly responded. After a layup from Sam Salsbery, Lucas Dubs scored five straight points to cap off a 7-0 run for the Lions. The game eventually knotted at 18, but the Pirates finished the half on a 9-2 run and headed into the locker room with a 27-20 lead.

Less than a minute into the third quarter, the Lions took another early timeout as St Mary’s extended the lead to 31-20. Still trailing by 11 later in the quarter, Salsbery scored back to back three pointers, sparking a Lions comeback as they got back with 3 points at 40-37. St Mary’s was able to push the lead to eight by the end of the quarter as Dominic Lewis hit a three, and Bret Stewart jumped the passing lane for the steal and a fast break layup, making it 45-37.

CSCS cut the deficit to three after an and-one by Max Cota-Cordova. With three minutes remaining in the game, the Lions elected to start fouling and saving time for their offense. Capri Simpson hit his second three of the quarter to make it 54-51, but St Mary’s finished the game strong.

Taking care of the ball, knocking down free throws, and a huge layup late in the quarter by Starr helped St Mary’s keep dancing in this tournament. Bret Stewart and Jeremiah Starr led the way for the Pirates with 17 points each. Dominic Lewis added another 15.

Colorado Springs Christian had five players score in double figures. Mac Cota-Cordova had a team high 13, Levi Williams and Sam Salsbery added 11, while Nathan Aichele and Sam Cosner chipped in 10 a piece.

No. 5 Salida 57, No. 4 Centauri 47 (girls)

The Spartans were able to avenge one of their three losses on the year. Centauri defeated Salida by twelve earlier in the season, but the Spartans made sure to win when it counted.

Salida was ready from the tip. After a first quarter buzzer-beating layup by Braedon Johnson, the Spartans were already leading by 12.

Centauri was able to close the gap in the second quarter. The Falcons out scored Salida 12-5 to get back within five points at the half. Salida led 23-18.

The Spartans scored 17 points in both the third and fourth quarters, putting the game away and advancing to the final four. Johnson finished with a game high 36 points to go along with 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

No. 3 Banning Lewis 67, No. 6 Resurrection Christian 65 (OT)

For a second straight game, the Banning Lewis Stallions closed the game out in an extra period. Resurrection Christian held a 51-41 lead going into the fourth quarter but the Stallions closed the gap midway through as they trailed just 52-50.

After Matthew Lebron sank a pair of free throws, the Cougars answered back with an and-one to take a 55-52 lead. With less than a minute to play, Banning Lewis trailed 56-54.

Earlier in the week, we interviewed Banning Lewis head coach Wes McKenzie. He said he never feels like his team is out of a game if they have Matthew Lebron.

After hitting the game winner in over time last week, Lebron sent this game to overtime with a heavily contested driving layup.

Straight off the jump ball in overtime, the ball found Lebron and he found the basket putting the Stallions up by two. Moments later Cannon Meyer cut along the baseline and received a pass leading to a dunk and a four point lead.

After extending the lead to six, Resurrection Christian managed to get it back down to three. With no choice but to foul they send Zander Muna to the free throw line and he knocks in two more clutch baskets to help secure the win for the Stallions.

Matthew Lebron finished with a game high 33 points. Cannon Meyer added 13 and Zander Muna in his first game back from injury finished with 12 points and 4 assist.

