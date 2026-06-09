Second annual girls pro flag football camp connects young athletes with professional players in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Young athletes took the field at John Venezia Community Park for the second annual Girls Pro Flag Football Camp.

The three-day event connects girls ages 9 to 18 with professional female players from Colorado, who serve as coaches and mentors.

Organizers say the goal is to empower the next generation of athletes, giving them opportunities many of the pros didn't have growing up.

For the coaches, the camp was a chance to share their passion for the sport.

Charitta "Smash" Watson, a coach at the camp, said the experience of mentoring young players is something she values deeply.

"One thing that I could say that I thrive on the most is being able to give that knowledge that we weren't presented with when I was a kid. So seeing their eyes, seeing them light up, seeing them just like, hey coach, tell me more, tell me more."

Watson said shaping the next generation of flag football players carries its own reward.

"The molding part and getting these young minds ready for flag football, women's flag football, that is just an amazing thing."

The camp runs through June 10th. Scholarships are available to ensure everyone gets a chance to play.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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