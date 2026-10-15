Season tickets for new Colorado Springs UFL team go on sale Oct. 25

Fans looking to get season tickets to the new Colorado Springs UFL team can do so later this month.

The league announced that season tickets for the Colorado Springs team will go on sale at the team launch event on Oct. 25 at Weidner Field. They will then go on sale the following day at www.theufl.com/colorado.

Each team will play five home games during the 2027 season, and season ticket packages start at under $100 per ticket in every market, officials say.

Season ticket members will also get a member gift, 20% discount to merchandise, invitations to events and more.

The UFL season will kick off on March 26 and the full schedule will be released at a later date.