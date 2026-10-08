Sean Payton, Davis Webb to collaborate more for offensive play calls moving forward: ESPN sources

It looks like the Denver Broncos are making a slight change when it comes to the offensive playcalling ahead of this Sunday’s big divisional match-up.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, head coach Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Davis Webb will be collaborating more when it comes to the offensive play calls moving forward.

Schefter said on social media earlier Thursday Webb will continue to have a significant role in the Broncos game-planning and will still be involved in the offense on gamedays. Webb was named the offensive coordinator for the Broncos this past offseason after receiving several head coaching job interviews from across the NFL.

This Sunday, the Broncos will be in Los Angeles for a matchup against the Chargers, kick off is set for 2:05 pm.

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