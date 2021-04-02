Watch
Schwartz announces transfer to George Mason

Cliff Grassmick/AP
Colorado's D'Shawn Schwartz shoots next to Stanford's Daejon Davis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Cliff Grassmick)
Posted at 10:56 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 00:57:31-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Former Sand Creek star D'Shawn Schwartz has found his new home.

On Monday, the former Buff announced he would transfer from the program for his final year of eligibility.

Then on Thursday, the Colorado Springs native announced he would transfer to George Mason, following former CU assistant coach Kim English, who took over the Patriots program this off-season.

Schwartz is expected to have a major role with the Patriots, after averaging 9.3 points per game this past season in Boulder.

He shot just 41 percent from the field, but made a solid 40 percent of his attempts from three-point range starting in every game his junior and senior year.

Schwartz leaves a lasting memory in Boulder, including several career highlights like two game-winning shots against Dayton & USC.

