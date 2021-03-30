Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Sand Creek alum Schwartz enters transfer portal

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Colorado guard D'Shawn Schwartz (5) reacts to a three point shot during the second half of a second-round game against Colorado in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Sand Creek alum Schwartz enters transfer portal
Posted at 8:43 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 22:43:05-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — After four great years in Boulder, Colorado Springs native D'Shawn Schwartz is ready for his next basketball chapter.

According to reports, the Sand Creek alum entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday, with one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schwartz was fourth in scoring during the 2020-21 season at 9.3 points per game, eclipsing the 1,000 point mark at CU in his senior year.

He shot just 41 percent from the field, but made a solid 40 percent of his attempts from three-point range starting in every game his junior and senior year.

Schwartz leaves a lasting memory in Boulder, including several career highlights like two game-winning shots against Dayton & USC.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community