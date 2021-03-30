Sand Creek alum Schwartz enters transfer portal

COLORADO SPRINGS — After four great years in Boulder, Colorado Springs native D'Shawn Schwartz is ready for his next basketball chapter.

According to reports, the Sand Creek alum entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday, with one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Man I can’t believe it. I’ve had so much fun and made so many memories over these 4 years. Everybody who’s been a part of the journey I love y’all and I’m so grateful and thankful to be in the position I’m in today. 4ever a buff. SKO 🤍🤚🏽 pic.twitter.com/yfL5RUHeqd — dshawn schwartz (@DshawnSchwartz5) March 23, 2021

Schwartz was fourth in scoring during the 2020-21 season at 9.3 points per game, eclipsing the 1,000 point mark at CU in his senior year.

He shot just 41 percent from the field, but made a solid 40 percent of his attempts from three-point range starting in every game his junior and senior year.

Schwartz leaves a lasting memory in Boulder, including several career highlights like two game-winning shots against Dayton & USC.