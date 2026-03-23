Rockies reliever RJ Petit will miss this season after having Tommy John surgery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Colorado Rockies reliever RJ Petit will miss this season after he had Tommy John surgery with an internal brace.

The operation was performed by Dr. Keith Meister on Friday in Dallas, according to MLB.com.

The Rockies selected the 6-foot-8 Petit with the first pick in last year’s Rule 5 draft.

The 26-year-old Petit was taken by the Tigers in the 14th round of the 2021 amateur draft. He went 10-2 with a 2.44 ERA in two starts and 45 relief appearances last season for Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo. He struck out 79 and walked 22 in 66 1/3 innings.

Petit is 21-15 with a 3.40 ERA and 14 saves in five starts and 182 relief appearances over five minor league seasons, but he has yet to make his big league debut.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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