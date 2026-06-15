Pueblo Punishers fall in NAL semifinals but cap successful inaugural season

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Punishers' inaugural season came to an end Saturday night, but not before giving fans plenty to be excited about.

The Punishers finished second in the National Arena League with a 7-3 record and earned a playoff berth in their first season. They hosted the Salina Liberty in the semifinals at the Southwest Motors Event Center.

The Liberty led in the first half, but the Punishers fought back from a two-score deficit to make it a close game. Pueblo ultimately fell on a free-play Hail Mary, sending the Liberty to the championship.

Watch the highlights from the previous game in the video player below.

Despite the loss, the Punishers' first season is considered a success, with anticipation already building for next season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.