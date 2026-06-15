Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Pueblo Punishers fall in NAL semifinals but cap successful inaugural season

The Punishers finished second in the NAL with a 7-3 record in their first season before falling to the Salina Liberty on a Hail Mary in the playoffs.
This year was the inaugural season for the Pueblo Punishers, and it did not disappoint fans. They finished second in the NAL with a 7- 3 record and made the playoffs.
Pueblo Punishers' inaugural season proves successful for the team
Posted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Punishers' inaugural season came to an end Saturday night, but not before giving fans plenty to be excited about.

The Punishers finished second in the National Arena League with a 7-3 record and earned a playoff berth in their first season. They hosted the Salina Liberty in the semifinals at the Southwest Motors Event Center.

The Liberty led in the first half, but the Punishers fought back from a two-score deficit to make it a close game. Pueblo ultimately fell on a free-play Hail Mary, sending the Liberty to the championship.

Watch the highlights from the previous game in the video player below.

Despite the loss, the Punishers' first season is considered a success, with anticipation already building for next season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Report a typo