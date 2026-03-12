Pueblo East High School celebrates wrestling team's state championship

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo East High School is adding to their legacy of being a wrestling powerhouse. Wednesday, the high school celebrated its boys wrestling team winning this year's state championship.

This is the fifth time in seven years the Eagles have won the state title.



News5 spoke with one wrestler about the legacy he helped to build.

"It is a sense of pride, ... I think about it in 10 years or 20 years, I can comeback and show my kids that I was apart of this, I helped build something great, me and my friends did just having fun in high school..." said Elijah Contreras, a state champion.

The Eagles are not the only Pueblo team to win a wrestling state championship this year. Pueblo Central girls also did it, winning back to back championships.



