Pueblo East High School celebrates boys wrestling team's state championship

PUEBLO — A local high school took some time out of class Monday to celebrate its wrestling team. Pueblo East High School's boys wresting team won its third state championship in four years.

Monday, the school had an assembly to honor the team.

Even with this accomplishment, their coach says more work needs to be done to continue the team's success.

"During this season,... I am building for next year, I got to create next year's state champions, maybe guys who are middle of the road, I have got to get them to that next level so next year, we can keep this thing going," said Tyler Lundquist, Pueblo East High School Wrestling Coach.

Pueblo Central won the state championship for girls wrestling, a first for the city.

