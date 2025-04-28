Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Pueblo East graduate drafted by the Washington Commanders in the sixth round

UCLA USC Football
Mark J. Terrill/AP
UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano, left, almost intercepts a pass intended for Southern California tight end Malcolm Epps during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
UCLA USC Football
Posted

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KOAA) — The NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday, and a Pueblo East graduate heard his name called. Kain Medrano is now a member of the Washington Commanders.

Medrano was selected number 205 overall in the sixth round.

The linebacker went to UCLA after he graduated from Pueblo East.

Medrano was a three star recruit out of high school as a wide receiver, and he was the number 10 prospect in Colorado. He switched to defense in the 2020 season.

At the NFL Combine, Medrano recorded a 4.46 second 40-yard dash, which was the fastest time among linebackers.

Last season, Medrano was named a team captain and led the team with three forced fumbles.

News5 would like to congratulate Medrano and wish him the best of luck in his NFL career!

___



Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

Over 100 undocumented immigrants and over a dozen active-duty military members were arrested in a DEA raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community