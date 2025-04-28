Pueblo East graduate drafted by the Washington Commanders in the sixth round

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KOAA) — The NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday, and a Pueblo East graduate heard his name called. Kain Medrano is now a member of the Washington Commanders.
Medrano was selected number 205 overall in the sixth round.
The linebacker went to UCLA after he graduated from Pueblo East.
Medrano was a three star recruit out of high school as a wide receiver, and he was the number 10 prospect in Colorado. He switched to defense in the 2020 season.
At the NFL Combine, Medrano recorded a 4.46 second 40-yard dash, which was the fastest time among linebackers.
Last season, Medrano was named a team captain and led the team with three forced fumbles.
News5 would like to congratulate Medrano and wish him the best of luck in his NFL career!
___
Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid
Over 100 undocumented immigrants and over a dozen active-duty military members were arrested in a DEA raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.