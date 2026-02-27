Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pueblo Central's girls wrestling team celebrate back to back state titles

After winning their second consecutive state title, the Pueblo Central girls wrestling team says the victory belongs to the whole city. The school held a special assembly to honor the team, which is the first and only in their class to win back-to-back championships.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — It's celebration time for the Pueblo Central girls wrestling team! The Wildcats are fresh off winning back to back state titles at last week's state tournament in Denver.

They are the first and only girls team to do that in their classification. Thursday, Pueblo Central High School had an assembly in their honor to celebrate the win.

Acelyn and Gionna Duran took home individual championships at the state tournament. Acelyn is a two time state champion in her weight class.

