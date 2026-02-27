Pueblo Central's girls wrestling team celebrate back to back state titles

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — It's celebration time for the Pueblo Central girls wrestling team! The Wildcats are fresh off winning back to back state titles at last week's state tournament in Denver.

They are the first and only girls team to do that in their classification. Thursday, Pueblo Central High School had an assembly in their honor to celebrate the win.

Acelyn and Gionna Duran took home individual championships at the state tournament. Acelyn is a two time state champion in her weight class.

