Pueblo Centennial's girls basketball team playoff bound, first time in 22 years

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The postseason drought is over for one Pueblo girls basketball team. For the first time in 22 years, Pueblo Centennial's girls basketball team is in the Class 4A state high school basketball tournament!

The Bulldogs won 13 games this season.

Pueblo Centennial's leading scorer, senior Ella Greenwood, says it all comes down to teamwork.

"We all found the proper way to play together this year," said Greenwood. "We gained Jadyn Mack, who is definitely... a... big person, and I think we finally figured out the proper way to play together and the proper way to communicate with each other."

The Bulldogs journey for a state title starts Friday as they will take on the seventh-ranked Colorado Academy Mustangs in Denver.

