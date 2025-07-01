Pioneer League's Northern Colorado Owlz to become the Colorado Springs Sky Sox

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pioneer League's Northern Colorado Owlz baseball team in Windsor is moving to Colorado Springs and becoming the Sky Sox!

The Owlz lost their home in April when the Town of Windsor closed the sporting complex the team played at because of financial issues.

The Sky Sox will share UCHealth Park with fellow Pioneer League team, the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

The Sky Sox play their first game Tuesday night in Grand Junction.

