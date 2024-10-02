Pine Creek softball honors late former assistant coach

COLORADO SPRINGS — In August of 2018, Pine Creek’s assistant softball coach Peyton Reidel tragically lost her life in a car accident. Each year since her passing, the Eagles have dedicated one home game out of the season to her called “Purple for Peyton.”

At this years Purple for Peyton game, Pine Creek unveiled a plaque on the “eagle’s nest” dedicating the new scoreboard in memory of her.

Photo Credit: Travis Eberly

Peyton’s mother, Pam, knew Pine Creek was in need of a new scoreboard. She made a generous donation to the program in honor of her daughter and had no expectations of receiving anything in return.

Pine Creek’s softball program made the decision to dedicate the new scoreboard to Reidel’s memory and held a pre-game ceremony. Close friends, former players, and former associates of Reidel’s spoke at the ceremony and stayed to cheer on this years Eagles squad.

Pine Creek hosted Liberty in the Purple for Peyton game, and the Eagles went on to win 14-4.

_____

