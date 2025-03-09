Pine Creek overcomes 10-point deficit to book program's first trip to Final Four

DENVER — “P-I-N-E! CREEK! CREEK! CREEK! CREEK!”

The Eagles fans made their presence known as Pine Creek made their first ever appearance in the 6A Great Eight. And they didn’t leave disappointed either.

Fifth seeded Pine Creek overcame a ten point first half deficit to knock off fourth seeded Cherry Creek 38-33 and keep their historic season alive.

Leekaya Burke-Perryman tried to set the tone for the Eagles. As both teams struggles to put the ball in the basket, Leekaya ripped the ball away from the Cherry Creek offense and went the length of the floor for the first basket of the game.

But Cherry Creek responded with a 9-0 run and controlled the entire first half, even taking a 21-11 lead. Pine Creek stayed within reaching distance thanks to 7 first half points from Brenna Hellam. They headed into the break down 21-15.

And in the third quarter, the Eagles began to soar. Keelin Sills and Brenna Hellam each sank a three pointer which brought them within four. As time was expiring in quarter and the Eagles only down by 3, Burke-Perryman put in a triple of her own to knot the game at 27 going into the final frame.

Then here she was again. Making her way through the lane for a right handed layup, Burke-Perryman gave Pine Creek their first lead since her opening basket. The teams traded baskets but it was Pine Creek who held a three point lead with under a minute to go.

Cherry Creek got an open look to tie but the shot was off the mark and Pine Creek sealed the deal from the free throw line.

Hellam, Burke-Perryman, and Brooklyn Stewart scored 10 points each for the Eagles. Stewart also controlled the boards, pulling down 17 rebounds in the win.

Pine Creek will face top seeded Grandview on Thursday.

