Pine Creek hockey punches ticket to state championship, District 11 falls in semifinals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — The Pine Creek Eagles are heading to the 4A State Championship after a 2-1 win over Colorado Academy. District 11’s Cinderella run came to an end after falling to Steamboat Springs 4-1.

The Eagles fell behind 1-0, but evened the game with a second-period goal scored by Nolan Pettingell.

With just over a minute remaining in the final period, the game-winning goal was scored by Henry Hoghaug.

Pine Creek and Steamboat Springs will meet in the state championship game on Monday, March 2, at the University of Denver.

The Eagles will look to avenge last year’s semifinals overtime loss to Steamboat, who went on to win the 2025 state championship.

