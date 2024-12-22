Pine Creek basketball programs invite the Unified Team for a joint practice

COLORADO SPRINGS — The phrase “more than a game" gets tossed around loosely, but they take it seriously at Pine Creek.

Both the boys and girls' basketball programs are early on in their season but have their eyes set on making a deep playoff run at the end of the season. However, they put their own goals on pause and took some time to put smiles on the faces of the Unified Basketball Team.

The Unified Team was invited into a joint practice with the basketball programs and got the chance to run drills and scrimmage against them. The energy was high as coaches and players celebrated every basket, steal, and all other good plays that the unified team made.

It was a joy all around the one-hour practice, and it even gave one player an experience he never felt before.

“I really never liked basketball until today,” said Jackson Reed of the unified team.

Jackson along with the rest of his teammates were all smiles as the boys and girls embraced them. Unified coach Camren Morales had a permanent smile across her face watching her team have a good time as they danced and high-fived all of the Eagles players throughout the practice.

_____

