Pikes Peak APEX raises funds for local trail improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 130 cyclists are competing in the sixth annual Pikes Peak APEX. Since the debut of the event in 2020, the APEX has raised more than $40,000. This year, the total is expected to surpass the $50,000 mark.

The money raised from the non-profit event goes to the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) Trail Stewardship Fund. From there, the money is redistributed into other non-profits that maintain and build new trails.

"When we first came up with the idea of the Pikes Peak APEX, we wanted it as a community give back. Kind of a tool to help us put more money back into the trail system and then kind of also raise up Colorado Springs as a great destination to ride bikes and to hike and to do all these things on the trails that we love," said APEX Executive Director Micah Rice.

One goal of the PPORA is to build up the trails in the region and turn that into an economic boost.

"Today's tourist is tomorrow's talent,” said PPORA Vice Vhair Dr. JD McKenna. “So, by getting people interested in what we show in the community, hopefully that incentivizes them to come into the region for work, which gives us that trickle down effect for economic development.”

