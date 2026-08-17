One month until opener, Broncos fans give season predictions

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Football is almost back, and lifelong Denver Broncos fans in Pueblo are feeling good about the team's chances in 2026. With the first preseason game now wrapped up, the regular season opener is exactly 4 weeks and 1 day away.

Toni Koppin, a lifelong Broncos fan, said she is feeling confident heading into the new season.

"I think this might be our year. I'm really positive, and I think we're going to do good this year. I'd like to play the Patriots and beat their butts -- or -- the Seahawks. I don't know. It's like broken ankle, stuff like that. He's coming back."

Ray Romero, another lifelong fan, said he shares that optimism and makes it a point to spread Broncos pride in his community.

"I think we're gonna do good. I give away Broncos schedules at my company."

Steve Nielsen has been following the team for more than five decades and said he is setting his expectations high.

"I've -- been a fan since about 1970. I'm Super Bowl or bust too. We'll just see what happens. It's hard to make a prediction after one preseason game. I'm going to put them at 12 and 5."

The Broncos open their 2026 season on Sept. 14, a Monday night game against division rival Kansas City.

