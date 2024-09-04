Winning numbers at U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum during Paris Games

COLORADO SPRINGS — Excitement generated by the 2024 Olympics in Paris drove up visitor numbers at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs.

“During the games, we see a huge spike in attendance,” said USOPM, Chief Marketing Officer, Tommy Schield.

Museum leaders did a comparison of visitor numbers starting with the day of the opening ceremony through the closing ceremony and contrasted them to the same dates from the previous year.

“Just during the Olympic Games alone, we saw a nearly 80% increase in attendance over last year, and it's exciting,” said Schield.

Numbers are not yet in for the Paralympics, but it appears visitor numbers will still be strong.

“Despite school being back in session and the travel season down, we're still seeing a lot of guests coming through the museum,” said Schield.

Visitor interest is expected to continue as competition stats, memorabilia, and stories get added to the museum’s collections.





