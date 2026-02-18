Why fresh snow is the 'worst enemy' for Olympic downhill racing

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — The downhill ski race is one of the most exhilarating events on the Olympic stage, with athletes reaching speeds of up to 90 mph on the fastest and steepest courses.

Snow conditions on any downhill racecourse differ dramatically from a typical day on the slopes at your favorite Colorado mountain.

For the average skier, fresh powder is a dream. For a ski racer, it's a problem.

"For the general public, we're looking for a little bit drier, um, kind of that consistency of that natural snowfall," said Dan Ramker, Vice President of Mountain Operations at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

But on a downhill racecourse, a consistent, safe, and hard-packed surface is the top priority. The goal is to create a smooth run that is identical for every competitor in the field.

"That consistency is the main driver. You want to give everybody a very similar opportunity; we don't want it soft in spots that are going to create big ruts," Ramker explained. "You've got to imagine a field of 30 to 60 racers. You want it to be as similar for racer one as it is for racer 60."

To achieve this uniform, icy surface, crews employ a technique known as "watering."

"Section by section of these racecourses, we just run raw water," Ramker said. "So we just hose or use the snow-making equipment itself like a gun and soak these areas down."

Once the course is thoroughly soaked, the work isn't done. Next, they begin a process called "slush tilling."

"You imagine driving this cat that is not very fast to begin with and running this tiller that's mashing up the snow," Ramker said. "You're trying to get it to almost look like a bag of sugar."

After all that hard work to build the perfect surface, there's one variable that can ruin everything. We asked Ramker what might surprise our viewers most about race course preparation.

"In ski racing, natural snowfall is your worst enemy," he said. "It is literally the thing that has the opportunity of canceling more races than anything."

