US Olympic and Paralympic Museum adjusting hours for spring break, free entry Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum is adjusting its hours for spring break so more students can visit.

WATCH: U.S. OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC MUSEUM HIGHLIGHTS THE PARALYMPICS

The museum was open on Tuesday and Wednesday, which are days they are usually closed.

This Saturday, people who live in Colorado can get into the museum for free after 2 p.m. They will host athletes from Team USA beginning at 11 a.m. including Gracie Gold, an Olympic Figure Skating bronze medalist.

At 4 p.m. the Paralympic team will announce its 2024 Mean's and Women's Wheelchair Basketball Teams that will be heading to Paris this summer.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.