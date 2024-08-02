U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum hosting free Olympic watch party Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — There's a lot happening this weekend over in Paris, and there's just as much happening around town if you want to celebrate the Olympics here in Olympic City USA.

Saturday, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will be having a party outside! You can watch the Olympic Games and cheer on Team USA for free on their 40-foot screen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You only need to bring your own chair to the event. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase on the Plaza.

Remember, a ticket is required if you do want to go inside the museum.

There are tons of other events and exhibits happening at the USOPM. For more information visit the USOPM's website.

