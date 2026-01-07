U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum holding 'Games History Hour' this month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In Olympic City, you'll be able to get an exclusive look at the Winter Games this month. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM) is holding a "Games History Hour."

The virtual event will explain how the Winter Games evolved from 16 nations in 1924 to the global sporting event it is today.

The event, which will be moderated by Lindsay Huban, the USOPM’s Chief Content and Integration Officer, features the following athletes:



Bonnie Blair: Five-time Olympic gold medalist and Hall of Fame speedskater, sharing an athlete’s perspective on the evolution of the Winter Games.

Dr. Bob Barney: Founder of the International Centre for Olympic Studies and a leading scholar in Olympic history.

Jason Sisney: Policy advisor and author of a detailed study on the finances of the 1960 Olympic Winter Games, now advising on preparations for 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Grégory Quin – a sport historian specializing in the development of modern and national sporting cultures.

The virtual event is happening on Tuesday, January 20 from 9 a.m to 10 a.m. It's free, but you do need to register. To do so, visit the USOPM's website.

The Winter Olympics will be here before you know it! The clock went up in Milan to start the countdown as were are now one month out from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The opening ceremony is set to take place on February 6, with the Paralympics to follow in March.

News5 is your home for Olympic coverage.

