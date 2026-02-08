Thousands celebrate Team USA at Winterfest as Olympic and Paralympic athletes inspire Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Winterfest at the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum has concluded, but the excitement for the Winter Olympics is just beginning as thousands gathered to celebrate Team USA.

The event brought together Olympic and Paralympic athletes, ski aerial performers, and community members for a day of celebration that included the lighting of the cauldron and activities throughout the museum.

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin said events like Winterfest capture the unique spirit of the Olympic movement.

"The Olympic and Paralympic movement is so special because in my opinion there's nothing in the world that unites the whole world for those few weeks… everybody is united for that one reason, and it's really magical," Liukin said.

Paralympian Danelle Umstead joined Liukin in leading the celebration, connecting with community members throughout the day.

"It's just been a beautiful thing to share my story and hear their stories and connect with people in so many authentic ways," Umstead said.

Attendees Grant Jones and Chad Sunderland were among the crowds who showed their Team USA spirit at the event.

"It's amazing that Colorado Springs and Olympic City USA can bring people together for the red, white, and blue," Jones said.

Community member Waddie Vazquez expressed her admiration for the athletes in attendance.

"I have the utmost respect for them. What they do is almost superhuman," Vazquez said.

Both Liukin and Umstead said their favorite part of the day was hearing stories from community members. Liukin noted that events like Winterfest help people experience something close to the actual Olympic atmosphere.

"It's really hard to explain what the Olympic and Paralympic Games are like unless you're actually there, but I think something like this is like the closest thing that you'll feel because of the energy and the excitement," Liukin said.

The celebration featured activities for athletes of all skill levels, bringing the Olympic spirit to Colorado Springs as the community prepares to cheer on Team USA.

