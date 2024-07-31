The "Olympic bump"⎯Youth sports programs ready for surge

COLORADO SPRINGS — “Katie Ledecky,” “Caleb Dressel,” “Tori Husk.”

During a break from laps, members of the Colorado Springs COSA Swim Team quickly name the swimmers they are watching at the Olympics in Paris.

“Honestly, all the female swimmers on this team are pretty incredible this year,” COSA team Member, Zoe Harris.

The club swimmers put in laps and then head home to watch Olympic swimming with a critical eye.

“It's interesting to watch the kids process that, ‘Hey, these men and women who are representing Team USA are just like me, just on a bigger stage,” said Head Coach, Sean Stockton.

Coaches recognize and capitalize on a bonus learning opportunity created by interest in the Olympics.

“With the older kids, it's look at what they're doing. Look at how they're doing it. How are they handling the pressure,” said Stockton.

“Using pieces of the footage to help coach technique, help coach other things, and on top of that, seeing the joy and seeing the excitement these swimmers have at the elite level,” said Coach Cole Hensley.

Coaches in swimming and other sports prepare for what they call the Olympic bump.

“Which is leading up to and just after the Olympics, the number of kids who are really excited about being in the sport tends to surge,” said Stockton, “We have to make sure that we have enough pool time; we have to make sure that we have enough coaching ready to handle the kids that that come in and want to join our sport.”

Cole said the impact from the Olympics is seen with both new and veteran swimmers in the club.

“I've seen teams blow up right after the Olympics. I've seen them get kids more motivated. Kids get more excited. Coaches get more excited to be on deck.”

There are more new racers taking the plunge and the lane loyal wanting to improve.

Along with entertainment, the Olympics also broaden interest in sports.

