Pin trading thrives as the unofficial Olympic sport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — What started as a simple identification system in 1896 has evolved into one of the most popular unofficial Olympic activities, with collectors flocking to Milan to trade coveted pins during the 2026 Winter Games.

Olympic officials and athletes originally used cardboard pins to identify themselves during the 1896 Games. Today, pin trading has become a global phenomenon that brings people together.

"It's a way to just say, hey, let's talk. I collect pins. Do you collect pins? And you start to engage in conversations with people from all over the world," Jim Goddard, Vice President of the Olympian Collectors Club, said.

Goddard, from Castle Rock, received his first Olympic pin in 1983 and has attended 10 Olympics, steadily building his collection. For him, the hobby extends far beyond the physical pins themselves.

"What we do is not just collect pins, but we collect stories," Goddard said.

He describes pin trading as a common language that connects people across cultures and backgrounds.

"There's stories about interactions that you had on a bus or on a train or you ran into someone at an event and you had this common passion for the sport, but also something that means something to you," Goddard said.

Pin trading made its Olympic debut in 1924, and each Olympics now features a dedicated pin trading center where collectors can display their collections from current and previous Games.

"Pin trading can break out anywhere. Wherever there's a flat surface," Goddard said.

For newcomers interested in getting started, Goddard offers practical advice.

"On one side of your lanyard, you put the pins that you really want to keep, and on the other side, you put the pins that you're willing to trade. Or you put them in your pocket so they can't see them," Goddard said.

Currently, Goddard is working to complete a popular Coca-Cola six-pin set that has gained attention on social media. However, his favorite pin from the 2026 Winter Olympics carries deeper meaning.

"This pin is a dove with the Olympic rings. And it's basically a symbol for peace, and it's put out by the International Olympic Committee. And to me, the timing of that is perfect, you know, we need to find peace in the world," Goddard said.

___

Residents threaten to move as 144-unit complex brings safety fears A major apartment complex under construction is expected to bring 144 affordable housing units near North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road. Residents threaten to move as 144-unit complex brings safety fears

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.