Paralympic athletes share their journeys at Colorado Springs meet and greet event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two U.S. Paralympic athletes brought their stories of perseverance and passion to Colorado Springs during a meet and greet event, with both athletes eyeing a spot at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Paralympic cyclist Chris Murphy and shooter Michael Tagliapietra spoke with fans and shared the unlikely roads that led them to elite competition.

Murphy, a former trombone player, was born with a brachial plexus injury that limited the range of motion in his left arm and shoulder. After breaking his right arm at 10 years old while riding a bicycle, he avoided bikes entirely for a decade.

"I didn't ride a bike for 10 years. I remember one day sitting in traffic, a guy goes by on a bike lane. That weekend, I decided to commute to work by bike," said Murphy.

That decision launched a career that took him to the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021. Though currently retired, Murphy is considering a comeback, with the 2028 Games set to take place in his home state of California.

He said another athlete's return to competition has helped fuel that motivation.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't take some inspiration from Lindsay Vonn making a comeback. I know it didn't work out for her, but she was killing it leading up to the games," said Murphy.

Tagliapietra's path back to his sport was equally winding. He stepped away from shooting in 1995 and did not return to the range for more than 15 years.

A car accident in 2003 left him permanently injured, and he initially channeled his athletic drive into marathons and triathlon-style events.

A stop in Colorado Springs to visit family changed everything.

"I stopped in the Springs to see my family, and my cousin urged me to call the Paralympic shooting coach. He says if you move here, I will lend you this $2,000 air pistol," said Tagliapietra.

The coach's words stuck with him.

"He said I can't teach you desire," said Tagliapietra.

That desire carried Tagliapietra to Rio in 2016, and he is now working toward earning a spot on the range in Los Angeles (LA) in 2028. He spoke about how much the Paralympic movement has grown and what competing on home soil could mean.

"Inside the Paralympic community, we all have that desire and drive to achieve more. Just to see how much the Paralympic Games have progressed, LA 2028 on our home soil, it will be interesting to see what it looks like," said Tagliapietra.

When I asked both athletes what it would mean to win gold in 2028, each said it would be a tremendous honor. Tagliapietra went further, saying it would be one of the greatest achievements of his life to date.

___

One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother Derrick Johnson says he is on a mission. He wants to find a permanent home in Colorado Springs for a wind phone to honor his mother, Ellen Lopes. She is one of the identified victims in the Return to Nature Funeral Home case. One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.