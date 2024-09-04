Paralympians from Colorado Springs win medals for Team USA in Paris

COLORADO SPRINGS — Three Paralympians from Colorado Springs have won medals while representing Team USA at the Paralympic Games!

Hailey Danz and Allysa Seely both competed in the women's paratriathlon. Danz won gold and Seely won bronze. This is the third Paralympic Games where the women won a medal in this event.

Joshua O'Neil came back to Colorado Springs after a winning a silver medal in wheelchair rugby at the Paralympic Games in Paris. Loved ones were there to welcome him at the Colorado Springs Airport on Tuesday.

Paralympic medalist returns to Colorado Springs

"I mean, just to represent the United States is a... privilege," said O'Neil. "But to be able to actually go out and win... a medal is pretty awesome."

On Thursday, Colorado Springs Paralympic rifle shooter, Army Sergeant First Class John Wayne Joss, will compete.

Colorado Springs rifle shooter to compete in Paralympics for a third time

___





First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo A non-profit group called Southern Colorado Science Center is working with the Artisans of Florence to create the first permanent Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America in Pueblo. We got a first look. First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.