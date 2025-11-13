Olympic organizers unveil competition schedule for the Los Angeles Games

LOS ANGELES, CA (KOAA) — Olympic organizers are already looking ahead to 2028 after unveiling the competition schedule and events for the Los Angeles Games on Wednesday.
The 2028 games will be the biggest ever, featuring the following in 18 zones throughout the Los Angeles region and Oklahoma City:
- 36 sports
- 51 disciplines
- 49 competition venues
Some new events include the following:
- baseball
- softball
- cricket
- lacrosse
- flag football
The games will also feature a record-breaking number of female Olympians, with women's teams equal to or outnumbering men's teams in every team sport. Women also make up 50.5% of all athletes.
Day 15 will feature the most finals sessions, with 26 happening across 23 sports. The Los Angeles Games kickoff on July 14, 2028.
For a full schedule, visit the Olympics website.
The excitement continues to grow surrounding next year's Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games! We are a little more than 80 days away from the opening ceremony at the San Siro Olympic Stadium in Milan.
The opening ceremony will happen on February 6 at 12:30 p.m.
KOAA-TV is your home for the Olympics. You can catch all the action for both the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games and the Los Angeles 2028 Games.
