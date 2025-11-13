Olympic organizers unveil competition schedule for the Los Angeles Games

LOS ANGELES, CA (KOAA) — Olympic organizers are already looking ahead to 2028 after unveiling the competition schedule and events for the Los Angeles Games on Wednesday.

#LA28 unveil epic schedule! 🎉The women's and men's 100m athletics finals will headline the first two days of incredible competition, with the first Olympic medals awarded at Venice Beach. 🏖️ 🤩 🥇 #Olympics | @LA28 pic.twitter.com/udr6Dyfj8v — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) November 12, 2025

The 2028 games will be the biggest ever, featuring the following in 18 zones throughout the Los Angeles region and Oklahoma City:



36 sports

51 disciplines

49 competition venues

Some new events include the following:



baseball

softball

cricket

lacrosse

flag football

The games will also feature a record-breaking number of female Olympians, with women's teams equal to or outnumbering men's teams in every team sport. Women also make up 50.5% of all athletes.

Day 15 will feature the most finals sessions, with 26 happening across 23 sports. The Los Angeles Games kickoff on July 14, 2028.

For a full schedule, visit the Olympics website.

The excitement continues to grow surrounding next year's Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games! We are a little more than 80 days away from the opening ceremony at the San Siro Olympic Stadium in Milan.

The opening ceremony will happen on February 6 at 12:30 p.m.

KOAA-TV is your home for the Olympics. You can catch all the action for both the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games and the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

