New exhibit set to be unveiled Friday at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Fridya, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center (USOPM) in Colorado Springs is set to unveil a new exhibit called 'Game Changers' for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

This new exhibit will feature artifacts and story lines from some of the most celebrated American athletes who are set to feature in the upcoming 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Among the highlights are artifacts from sports icons such as LeBron James, Diana Taurasi, Coco Gauff, Caeleb Dressel and Tatyana McFadden.

Visitors entering the museum will have the opportunity to learn about the significance of the Olympic Games to each featured athlete, as well as inspire them to follow the athletes journey.

Game Changers promises to provide an immersive and inspiring experience, showcasing the dedication, talent, and triumphs of these remarkable athletes. This exhibit is a must-see for sports enthusiasts and those who admire the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

How did this new exhibit come about?



Generous Team USA fans who donated using the museum's special giving campaign.

Team USA supporters can help document and share the stories of Team USA athletes in Paris during the Olympic games for $24.

The goal of these donations is to enhance current/future exhibits as well as programs, and to help educate/inspire visitors about Team USA's values and achievements.

Donations are crucial for the museum to continue celebrating the spirit of Team USA and inspiring guests to pursue their dreams.

Background on the USOPM:



The USOPM offers an immersive and universally accessible look into the journey of Team USA’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Through these interactive exhibits, innovative displays and a comprehensive artifact collection, the Museum instills the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect, as well as the Paralympic values of determination, equality, inspiration and courage in each and every visitor.

It honors yesterday's legends with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame while also inspiring tomorrow’s legends through entertaining activities and events.

The USOPM is more than a museum, it's a life-changing experience that will continue to educate and inspire the public to take part for generations to come.

For more information about the new exhibit and the museum itself visit the USOPM's website.





