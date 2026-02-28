Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera stops by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Paralympics are one week away in Milan Cortina! Friday, Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera stopped by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs.

She got to see everything the museum has to offer, honoring both Olympians and Paralympians.

"We focused a lot on the Colorado for all in our administration and... accessibility, and making sure people with disabilities are part of the conversation has always been really important in this administration so, I'm excited about how well we did... in Italy," said Lt. Governor Primavera. "I'm excited again for the... Paralympics that will start in a few days."

The Milan Cortina Paralympic Games kick off on March 4! News5 is your home for all things Olympics.

