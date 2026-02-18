High school students learn ski mountaineering basics at Eldora Mountain

NEDERLAND, Colo. (KOAA) — High school students in Boulder are getting their first taste of ski mountaineering, a relatively new sport that's gaining popularity among young athletes seeking winter adventure.

The Boulder Youth Skimo Team trains at Eldora Mountain, where students learn the fundamentals of this challenging discipline that combines uphill skiing with downhill descents.

"This is a pretty new sport, so it's pretty cool to have people to look up to," said Maddie Perry, one of the team members.

For many students, the sport has exceeded their initial expectations and provided motivation throughout the winter months.

"I had no expectations coming in and it's just been so much fun, something to keep me going through the weeks, something to look forward to," said Graham Cline.

The program focuses on teaching proper technique from the ground up, starting with essential skills like correctly applying climbing skins to skis.

"Unzip your jacket, rip one of the skins… kinda tension it a bit, put your palm over it and then undo the skin because otherwise, what happens is you break the bungee," explained Davide Giardini, the program's coach.

The climbing skins are a crucial piece of equipment that allows skiers to ascend steep terrain. Matt Tomasko, executive director of Lake Eldora Racing Team, describes their unique properties.

"It's sticky on one side with the glue, it sticks to the bottom of the ski, on the other side it's mohair," Tomasko said.

After removing the skins, athletes stick the adhesive sides together and store them inside their jackets to keep the glue warm and functional.

Students begin their training at the base of the mountain, practicing fundamental techniques before attempting more challenging uphill climbs.

While the sport presents a steep learning curve, participants find the challenge rewarding.

"I've learned so much and it can be daunting to learn something new. But once you get into it and try and keep practicing, it's so satisfying and accomplishing," said Harper Ryan.

Despite the physical demands of climbing uphill on skis, students agree that the descent makes all the effort worthwhile.

The quality of instruction has made a significant impact on the athletes' development and enjoyment of the sport.

"I just have had some of the best coaches I've ever had. They taught me how to ski, taught me how to do everything, show me the ropes, and yeah, it's turned out great," Cline said.

