Flavors of France adding to Colorado Springs Olympic experience

COLORADO SPRINGS — A lot of locals want to add a French connection to Olympic watch parties.

It means crews at businesses like The French Kitchen in Colorado Springs are very busy as the Olympics kick-off in Paris.

The café and carryout shop specializes in French food.

The kitchen crews has been preparing for the Olympics opening day for weeks.

There is a long list of catering orders and they expect a lot of walk-in business.

“We want to have people be able to find a little bit of France right in the middle of Colorado Springs, and we do everything authentic, so they don't have to go to France. They can just be here and feel like in France,” said The French Kitchen, Owner, Blandin Mazeran.

Mazeran’s loyalty during the Olympics goes to both her home country and the one where she was born.

She said, “Actually, we redesigned our logo with the American shirt and the French flag. So we root for both.”

Several people at the shop are also fluent in French.

Along with some advice on what to eat, they will also share some French words and phrases to enhance you French experience.

___





Rocky Ford Melons are on the way Rocky Ford farmers have been making their way from the farm to a grocery store near you. Tag along for the harvest and see what the process is like that is a staple of the Lower Arkansas River Valley. Rocky Ford farmers get ready to ship their melons around the state

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.