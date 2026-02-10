Family-owned Italian restaurant in Old Colorado City celebrates Winter Olympics

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — As Italy takes center stage at the Winter Olympics, the excitement is cooking in southern Colorado. In Old Colorado City, one family-owned Italian restaurant is serving up tradition, culture, and recipes passed down through generations.

DAT'S ITALIAN isn’t just a place to eat, it’s a place filled with memories.

From wine and cheese to hand-painted wallpaper, every detail tells a story.

“Wine and cheese… everything is family and eating,” said Owner JoAnn Trujillo.

Trujillo says visitors from Italy often stop by.

“They do stop here from Italy,” said co-owner Dennis Trujillo. “They say it feels like they are at home.”

The restaurant has been owned by the Trujillos for 16 years, but JoAnn’s family roots go back much further.

“It all started back in 1920,” said JoAnn. “Grandparents, great-grandparents. They came over here to find a better life."

That history lives on in the kitchen. Food has always been at the heart of family gathering, and she says it still is today.

“Food is really important whenever we get together,” said JoAnn. “It’s always food… it’s always more food.”

JoAnn still cooks using a family recipe passed down for five generations.

“These are zucchini patties,” she said, adding just a small touch of cheese before the dish is ready to serve.

With the Winter Olympics in Italy, the excitement is building in their household, too.

“Our family always watches the Olympics,” said JoAnn.

For Dennis, the setting makes it even more special.

“When it was going to be in Italy and wintertime, man, those mountains are going to be beautiful,” he said.

But for this family, the Olympics are about more than competition.

“If you are family, you are in,” said Dennis.

“We just love you,” added JoAnn. “That’s Italian culture. Very loving and accepting. Unity. That’s what I love about my heritage.”

Italian heritage is a big part of Pueblo's culture.

