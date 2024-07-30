Downtown Colorado Springs businesses expect economic boost from Paris Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Being Olympic City USA gives Colorado Springs a unique boost for Olympic excitement and Olympic-generated dollars.

Nearly 12 million people visit Downtown Colorado Springs every year, according to the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.

Downtown businesses say the Olympics are a huge economic boost.

"We are excited," Katiee Mitchell, who's manager at Trainwreck.

Mitchell says the bar is ready to have Olympic fans with special Olympic-themed drinks.

"We are going to be doing three of our adult capri suns—red, white, and blue—three shots for 12 dollars for red, white, and blue as well," Mitchell said.

Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs says fewer people visited the city during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of the pandemic.

However, without having restrictions this year, it says it's expecting more visitors to come and enjoy the games.

Austin Wilson-Bradley with the Downtown Partnership says 88 percent of Downtown workers have come back to their offices since the pandemic.

He says visits to downtown hot spots are slowly coming back to normal.

"We are certainly excited to see folks coming from across the state and around the country to visit the museum and amazing events," Wilson-Bradley said.

Downtown businesses say the Paris Olympics should help boost their sales on top of the tourism peak season.

"We are going to see a larger lunch draw. Hopefully, even new people who haven't really seen the Trainwreck before," Mitchell said.

