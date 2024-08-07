Colorado Springs watches as Coloradans combine for game winning goal, U.S. women's soccer advances

COLORADO SPRINGS — Soccer fans turned out for a watch party at Jack Quinn's in Downtown Colorado Springs to cheer on the U.S. women's soccer team as they took on Germany in the semifinals.

The Colorado Springs Chapter of the American Outlaws Fan Club organized the watch party. The group is a nonprofit that works to generate support for soccer in the United States. They say this year, the team has brought a lot of talent to the table.

"It's fantastic to see them play together as a team and play well representing our country, and it's just exciting to see this level of talent coming out of our country," said Rob Hulbert with the Colorado Springs Chapter of the American Outlaws Fan Club.

The American's advanced to the Olympic gold medal match after scoring in extra time, beating Germany 1-0. Mallory Swanson dished the ball to Sophia Smith, who scored the game winner. Both athletes are from Colorado.

American Outlaws and Jack Quinn's will be hosting another watch party on Saturday for the gold medal match.

