Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Team USA visit the White House Monday

WASHINGTON D.C. — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade was in Washington D.C. Monday for Team USA's visit to the White House.

City of Colorado Springs Mayor Mobolade in Washington D.C.

It follows an extremely successful 2024 Summer Olympics for the red, white and blue.

City of Colorado Springs

About 500 athletes were on hand to listen to President Joe Biden's speech. The president did not attend the Olympics, but the first lady, Jill Biden, did.

City of Colorado Springs

The United States are hosting two Olympic Games in the next decade. The 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles and the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

___





Western North Carolina Devastated By Flooding Hurricane Helene has torn through the eastern United States particularly causing heavy destruction in Appalachia. Western North Carolina devastated by flooding from Helene

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.