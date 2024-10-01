Watch Now
Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Team USA visit the White House Monday

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade was in Washington D.C. Monday for Team USA's visit to the White House.
Team USA in Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON D.C. — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade was in Washington D.C. Monday for Team USA's visit to the White House.

It follows an extremely successful 2024 Summer Olympics for the red, white and blue.

About 500 athletes were on hand to listen to President Joe Biden's speech. The president did not attend the Olympics, but the first lady, Jill Biden, did.

The United States are hosting two Olympic Games in the next decade. The 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles and the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

