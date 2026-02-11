Colorado Springs ice cream shop honors local Olympians with limited edition flavor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A sweet salute to Olympic gold served by the pint or by the scoop.

On Monday, Colorado Springs ice cream shop Josh and John's announced a limited edition flavor honoring a pair of local Olympians. On Sunday, Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea won gold in the figure skating team event at this year's Winter Olympics.

The flavor, Triple KamO Swirl, is a mix of vanilla and chocolate ice cream with peanuts and caramel cups. Operator Brandon Dale says it is a combination of Kam and O'Shea's favorite Josh and John's flavors, Rocky Road and Moose on the Loose.

"Ellie's dad reached out in hopes of a collaboration," said Dale. "From what I understand, Danny and Ellie come to Josh and John's up in Northgate for their ice cream."

Dale says donation specifics are a work in progress, but a portion of proceeds will support local figure skating athletes.

“We want to give back to the community and this is a really fun way to do it," said Dale.

The Triple KamO Swirl flavor is only available at the Josh and John's location on North Gate Boulevard while supplies last.

