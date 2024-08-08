"Built different"⎯Everyday athletes vs Olympians

COLORADO SPRINGS — Have you wondered if you could come close to keeping pace with an Olympic athlete?

“It's so easy to watch them on screen and say, Oh yeah, I could totally do that,” said U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum visitor, LisaMarie Ornelas.

Multiple interactive experiences at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum put visitors skills against Olympic standards.

At the track event you pick an Olympic Champion to run against.

The visitor runs on a track next to a digital recreation of the Olympian.

Ornelas ran against Carmelita Jeter and finished way behind her.

“You know, you can really appreciate their athleticism when you're up here against them,” said Ornelas.

Even if the experience causes a reality check, the motivation that comes from wanting to try is a positiive.

“They get on the track and they expect to, you know, smoke Carmelita Jeter or somebody, and then they kind of, they get humbled because they learn and realize, you know, there's a lot that goes into it. You know, a lot of these athletes truly are just built different,” said Museum Experience Supervisor, Drew Hurdon.

The museum offers interactive experiences for both summer and winter Olympic events.

