Biathlon combines cross-country skiing with precision shooting at Snow Mountain Ranch

GRANBY, Colo. (KOAA) — The biathlon might look intimidating at first glance, but this unique winter sport that combines cross-country skiing with rifle shooting is more accessible than many people think.

At Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby, the Colorado Biathlon Club is introducing newcomers to this Olympic discipline that requires both physical endurance and mental precision.

"It's like running up 10 flights of stairs and then trying to thread a needle," said Drew Hudon, vice president of the Colorado Biathlon Club.

During a biathlon race, athletes ski a cross-country course and then stop at shooting stations where they must hit five targets with a rifle. The challenge lies in controlling heart rate and breathing after intense physical exertion.

"I think people are also nervous that this is going to be a big rifle that's going to have a lot of kick and be hard to shoot," Hudon said, "and then they get on the mat a couple of times and fire a couple of magazines, and they're very comfortable after that."

The sport requires strategic pacing rather than all-out speed, similar to the classic fable of the tortoise and the hare.

"It's a matter of not necessarily going flat out on every lap, but pacing yourself properly and timing when you back off of that pace as you come in to shoot so that you get your heart rate down and you're ready to shoot," Hudon said.

For beginners, the experience starts with learning to use skate skis. Jeff Paulson, Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Director, teaches the basic weight transfer technique that forms the foundation of cross-country skiing.

"You can kind of like jump from one ski to the other, and that's gonna be the skate motion too, so once you put it all together, you're gonna put your hips forward a little bit and then jump to the next ski," Paulson said.

The shooting portion offers a stark contrast to the physical demands of skiing. Olympic athlete Joanne Reid, who got her start at Snow Mountain Ranch, describes the mental shift required.

"It's a calm, almost meditative thing that you're doing, and it's a pause, a break between. And then you have to shift mental focus back and go back to that thing that is exciting and dynamic and then a lot of movement, which is skiing," Reid said.

Beginners can start with laser rifles, which provide a gentler introduction to the shooting component while maintaining the essential skills needed for the sport.

The combination of high-intensity skiing followed by the precise focus required for accurate shooting creates a unique athletic challenge that appeals to both competitive athletes and recreational enthusiasts.

"You should definitely check these things out and doesn't matter whether it's whatever kind of playing outside, you know, you gotta fulfill your inner child," Reid said.

When asked if she fulfills his inner child through biathlon, Reid responded enthusiastically.

"Absolutely all the time. We get to play outside for a living, it's the bomb," she said.

