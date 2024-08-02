Are Olympic gold medals actually made of gold?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The excitement of a win at the Olympics is followed by the proud and often emotional gold medal ceremony.

Some wonder if the medals are real gold. Turns out, the answer is not yes or no. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM) has a whole wall dedicated to medals.

Turns out, there were no gold medals at the first Olympic Games.

"The first place winners actually got that silver medal, and it's always been full silver and full bronze, but gold medals were introduced in 1904," said Drew Hurdorn, the Guest Experience Supervisor at the USOPM.

The gold medals from those Olympics in St. Louis are both solid gold and rare. It means the one on display in Colorado Springs is valuable beyond the gold.

"...that one is priced at over $1 million," said Hurdorn.

Then, during World War I, precious medals became scarce. For the 1920 Olympics, medals transitioned from solid gold to gold plated.

"They're plated at 18k and that's pretty much been the standard up until now," said Hurdorn.

Even with less gold, the precious medal is still valuable. Each host country creates a unique design for the medal and for athletes, what the medal signifies is priceless.

"They commemorate the spirit of taking part in athleticism alongside other countries and other places," said Hurdorn.

The USOPM is a great place to get your questions answered about the medals because they have one of the most complete collections in the world.

___





Head-to-head match up, the Seine bests the Arkansas River In terms of similarities - these two important rivers are as similar as a balance beam routine is to archery: not very. The Seine River has five times the flow rate of the Arkansas River

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.