All roads lead to Milan-Cortina for Colorado Springs skaters Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs-based figure skaters Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea are competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The duo qualified for the Games in January, placing 2nd in the pairs finals at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis, Missouri.

Kam and O'Shea became skating partners about four years ago. At the time, Kam was training without a partner, and O'Shea was coaching. They say their connection was instant.

“Like day two of the tryout,” O’Shea said with a laugh, when asked if there was a moment they realized the partnership could work.

Being halfway through the season, Kam says they had to make a decision quickly. That decision has paid off. Over the past several seasons, the pair has earned national and world titles — fueled by an intense, full-time training routine.

“We have to be here at 8 o’clock every day, start our off-ice warm-up and getting ready for the day,” O’Shea said. “We don’t leave until about 2:15, then we head right over to the gym most days.”

They do that training in Colorado Springs, a city Kam and O’Shea both call home.

“Springs is amazing,” O'Shea said. “It’s one of those places where everybody understands and respects Olympic sport.”

The support goes beyond the facilities in Olympic City USA. Both skaters have family nearby, something they say makes a significant difference during the long and demanding season.

“Having my parents and Danny’s parents around just makes everything more special,” Kam said.

While the pair is quick to credit their environment, they are even quicker to praise each other.

“Ellie is an amazing partner,” O’Shea said. “She is one of the hardest working and most dedicated people that I have ever met.”

Kam says their ability to push each other is part of the reason they have been able to accomplish what they have in a relatively short time.

“Not only does he work hard every day, but he’s always trying to make himself better,” she said. “That makes it easier for me to make myself better."

The pair is now competing in Milan-Cortina, a goal both say has been a lifelong dream.

"It’s something that you can hold onto and show the world," O'Shea said.

For Kam and O’Shea, making it to the Olympics is the result of years of trust and teamwork — and a reminder that in pair skating, success is never solo.

“Having a great partner is what makes all this possible,” Kam said. “Without each other, we can’t do our job.”

Team Kam-O competes again on Sunday, February 8th in the Pair Skating/Free Skating competition.

