Alex Ferreira eyes Olympic gold in Milan Cortina after overcoming injury setbacks

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo (KOAA) — Two-time Olympic medalist Alex Ferreira is heading into the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina with his sights set on completing his medal collection with gold.

The freestyle skiing star has already claimed silver and bronze medals in previous Olympic competitions, but this time, he's approaching the games with a different mindset, and most importantly, a healthy body.

"The last two Olympics I was going in with a broken collarbone and a really badly sprained ankle. So this time around, I'm healthy and I'm ready to give it my 150,000%," said Ferreira.

Despite competing injured in both the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics, Ferreira managed to secure silver and bronze medals. Now, with his body fully recovered, he believes this could be his moment to reach the top of the podium.

"Man, I got to complete the rainbow. It would just be the most beautiful thing in the world and I've worked my entire life for it. I'm putting it all on the line. All my chips are on the table. Lets go. All in," said Ferreira.

For Ferreira, freestyle skiing represents more than just athletic competition, it's an art form that combines creativity with technical precision.

"My side of the art is to try to make it look as cleanly as possible. Just very, very clean. Smooth operator is always what I'm trying to do and hopefully that's reflected in my skiing," said Ferreira.

Ferreira enters the Milan Cortina Olympics as a top medal contender, with years of preparation and experience backing his gold medal aspirations.

___

Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout' The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the four people killed in yesterday's massive pileup on I-25. This report has the latest on the investigation, which points to high winds and a sudden "brownout" as the cause of the tragic chain-reaction crash. Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout'

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.