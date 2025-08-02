Olympic gold medalist Derrick White inspires local youth at basketball camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 100 elementary and middle school kids saw a special guest at a youth basketball camp hosted by local non-profit Hillside Connection.

Olympic gold medalist, NBA champion, and UCCS star Derrick White made a special appearance to share his basketball knowledge with the young athletes.

"I just want to go out here and try to have fun with them. I'm sure it's going to mean more to me than it probably will to them. Just go out there and run around, have fun. I don't know how many NBA players they've seen, so just be here and be as present as possible," White said.

Terrell Brown, Hillside Connection founder, emphasized the importance of having professional athletes connect with local youth.

"For Derrick to have enough humility and grace to understand, there's people who don't have access to signature camps with NBA athletes. It means the world. Not just to the organization but to the families," Brown said.

The camp featured hours of footwork, ball handling, and shooting drills, but organizers hope participants take away more than just basketball skills.

"I hope they take away that everybody is human. Derick was just in a seat just like you. You're not too far off. These insecurities that you might have within yourself, young man or young lady, it's okay, but sports are definitely that conduit to bring out another side of you," Brown said.

Brown says he is hoping to bring more Colorado basketball legends like Reggie Jackson and recently drafted Nique Clifford to host similar camps for Colorado Springs youth.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.