Olympic City USA hosts Colorado Senior Games for the first time in history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Senior Games are back for the first time since 2018, and for the first time in history, the games are being held right here in Olympic City, USA.

These Olympic-style, multi-sport events take place across the United States with more than 100,000 participants aged 50 and over.

"To be able to bring this event back, and partnering up with the YMCA of the Pikes Peak region, it means a lot. To not only the athletes and the volunteers and our sponsors, but to the community as a whole. To be able to help fill this void for our 50-plus athletes, I mean it's incredible," said Lauren De Marco of the Colorado Springs Sports Corp.

Some seniors participate for the camaraderie and to promote health and well-being, while others come with a competitive spirit.

"I think it's competitive. I think any activity that we get into is competitive. That's the only way we enjoy it," said Clyde Anderson.

Clyde and Betsy Anderson will compete at the National Senior Games, also known as the Senior Olympics, this summer in Iowa.

But aside from winning, Betsy participates in the Senior Games because sports weren't an option for her growing up.

"Well, as an older female, I didn't get to play sports like in school when I was growing up. Girls couldn't do that, so I'm catching up," she said. "So I see it as a really cool activity for women who haven't had the opportunity to play in a team sport."

The eldest competitor at the games was 90 years old.

Christel Donley participated in the 50-meter dash and the javelin throw.

"I've done this fairly all my life. If you want to compete, you have to keep going, and it's rewarding because you feel happy that you can still run, jump, and throw, which is a privilege," said Christel.

