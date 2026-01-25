No. 6 Rampart holds off Fountain Fort Carson for 69-63 victory

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — No. 6 Rampart found themselves back in the win column after defeating Fountain Fort Carson 69-63. Rams (11-3 overall) improve to 2-2 in league play, while Fountain Fort Carson(8-7 overall) falls to 2-2.

Isaiah Melecio scored a game-high 25 points for Rampart. Wyatt Kirch added another 16 for the Rams. Bryson Williams led the Trojans with 20 points, and teammate Torian Carr scored 18.

The opening quarter was as tight as they come.

Both the Rams and the Trojans were trading baskets the whole way through. Fountain Fort Carson did take a four-point lead, which turned out to be the largest lead of the quarter.

Rampart did close the gap as Wyatt Kirch hit a transition three-pointer to knot the game at 13 after the first quarter.

Rams got out to a 20-16 lead in the second quarter after Elias Bishop stepped into a deep three-ball of his own. Immediately after, Bishop came up with a steal and passed ahead to Christian Fleming, who finished the break with a highlight reel dunk.

The Trojans had another answer, though. Trailing 26-22, Jackson Fornes drilled a shot right inside the arc. Torian Carr followed up with a stop-and-pop mid-range to make it all even at 26 with a minute and a half to go.

Rampart continued to attack the basket, earning themselves a couple of trips to the free throw line and making three of four attempts to lead 29-26 at the end of the first half.

The Rams extended the lead to 35-26 after back-to-back triples from Isaiah Melecio and Kirch. FFC’s Bryson Williams responded by getting three points the old-fashioned way, scoring the basket and knocking down the free throw after a foul.

KOAA News 5

After Rampart went ahead by 8, Carr pulled the Trojans back within four points after scoring two easy layups. But the Rams pulled away once again, leading 48-39 to end the third quarter after a pull-up three from Theodore Wilson.

After Carr knocked down another mid range jumper, Rampart’s Melecio responded with a corner three to go ahead 51-41. On the ensuing Trojans possession, Williams fought through the contact for another and-one. Sophomore guard Eli Tiatia-Lewis followed that up with a short jump shot to cut the deficit to 53-46.

The trend of the game continued on. Rampart pulled away again, allowing themselves some breathing room as Fleming scored a fast break layup to give the Rams a 57-46 advantage.

Out of a timeout, FFC’s Jordan Ulmer hit back-to-back threes and got the Trojans within five points. Rams then went on a 7-0 run spaced by Melecio who had 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter. Ending that run was Fleming with a three-pointer that put Rampart up 64-52.

Yet, the game was still not over. With just over a minute to play, Williams split two free throws and brought FFC within two possessions at 66-60.

Needing to come away with a steal, the Trojans amped up the pressure and seemingly came away with the turnover they needed but instead were called for a foul. Carr, who made the steal, showed frustration and was hit with a technical foul. Rampart made both free throws and went ahead 68-60.

On the offensive end, Carr made up for his tech. He grabbed an offensive rebound and went back up, scoring the basket and getting the whistle. After knocking down the free throw, it was jut a five point game with 25 seconds left.

Using a full court press, Fountain Fort Carson forced another turnover and gave themselves an opportunity to cut it to a one score game but they were unable to get a shot off and Rampart was able to hold on for the win.

League play continues for both teams next week as Rampart takes on Pine Creek and Fountain Fort Carson plays Doherty.

